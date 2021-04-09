Almanac - Friday 4/9/21

Today is Friday, the 9th of April of 2021,

It is the 99th day of the year

266 days remain until the end of the year.

72 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:41 am

and the sun sets tonight at 7:42 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:11 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:09 am

The first high tide will be at 9:57 am

The next low tide at 4:15 pm.

and the next high tide at 10:45 pm

The Moon is 6.6%

a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday 11th of April of 2021 at 7:31 pm

Today is…

Appomattox Day

International ASMR Day

Jenkins' Ear Day

National Cherish an Antique Day

National Chicken Little Awareness Day

National Chinese Almond Cookie Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day

National Gin and Tonic Day

National Name Yourself Day

National Unicorn Day

National Winston Churchill Day

Poet in a Cupcake Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the German Invasion of Denmark

Baghdad Liberation Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

Bataan Day or Araw ng Kagitingan in The Philippines

Constitution Day in Kosovo

Day of National Unity in Georgia

Day of the Finnish Language in Finland

Feast of the Second Day of the Writing of the Book of the Law in Thelema

Martyr's Day in Tunisia

Remembrance for Haakon Sigurdsson in The Troth

Vimy Ridge Day in Canada

On this day in history….

1784 – The Treaty of Paris, ratified by the United States Congress on January 14, 1784, is ratified by King George III of the Kingdom of Great Britain, ending the American Revolutionary War. Copies of the ratified documents are exchanged on May 12, 1784.

1860 – On his phonautograph machine, Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville makes the oldest known recording of an audible human voice.

1939 – African-American singer Marian Anderson gives a concert at the Lincoln Memorial after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

1947 – The Journey of Reconciliation, the first interracial Freedom Ride begins through the upper South in violation of Jim Crow laws. The riders wanted enforcement of the United States Supreme Court's 1946 Irene Morgan decision that banned racial segregation in interstate travel.

1957 – The Suez Canal in Egypt is cleared and opens to shipping following the Suez Crisis.

1959 – Project Mercury: NASA announces the selection of the United States' first seven astronauts, whom the news media quickly dub the "Mercury Seven".

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1821 – Charles Baudelaire, French poet and critic (d. 1867)

1830 – Eadweard Muybridge, English photographer and cinematographer (d. 1904)

1895 – Mance Lipscomb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1898 – Paul Robeson, American singer, actor, and activist (d. 1976)

1905 – J. William Fulbright, American lawyer and politician (d. 1995)

1906 – Antal Doráti, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1988)

1910 – Abraham A. Ribicoff, American lawyer and politician, 4th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (d. 1998)

1921 – Mary Jackson, African-American mathematician and aerospace engineer (d. 2005)

1926 – Hugh Hefner, American publisher, founded Playboy Enterprises (d. 2017)

1928 – Tom Lehrer, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and mathematician

1932 – Carl Perkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1933 – Jean-Paul Belmondo, French actor and producer

1937 – Marty Krofft, Canadian screenwriter and producer

1939 – Michael Learned, American actress

1953 – Hal Ketchum, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1963 – Joe Scarborough, American journalist, lawyer, and politician

