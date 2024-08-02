KALW Beat Reporting Fellowship

The KALW News team is looking for early-to-mid-career journalists who are passionate about audio and want to hone their skills producing features.

Our Beat Reporting Fellowship is an opportunity for journalists who know how to make an audio feature (a short, sound-rich, audio story that includes narration, interview tape, scene tape, and ambient sound) and are looking for an opportunity to focus on a specific beat over the course of a year.

We are interested in topic-based or geographic-based beats that look at issues that are undercovered in local and national media outlets. Some of the issue areas we are interested in, but not limited to, are:



law & justice

government

transportation

environment

labor

education

immigration & diaspora communities

A specific neighborhood or community within the Bay Area

We’re interested in proposals that look at these issues through intersectional lenses, including gender, race, geography, age and class within your particular interest.

Our newsroom is rich with training resources and staffed by professional editors, engineers, and producers who all double as educators. Beat Reporting Fellows will receive coaching that includes story selection, interviewing, sound editing, and writing.

Reporting Fellows are expected to pitch and produce a minimum of six audio features over the course of the year and up to 12, packaged for broadcast and print publication.

Additionally, Fellows will be asked to commit to at least 8-10 hours a month towards community engagement efforts and peer-to-peer training.

COMPENSATION

Compensation for the monthly hourly commitment is a stipend of $300 a month.

Compensation for features produced is commensurate with our current contributor rates, up to $1,200 a month.

QUALIFICATIONS

We’re looking for creative thinkers who are great writers and storytellers with a passion for reporting on diverse communities and ideally have some knowledge of the Bay Area. Our newsroom is known for “going deeper” and telling nuanced, sound-rich stories.

We’re looking for candidates that:



Have demonstrable experience interviewing, field recording, writing for radio, and editing audio

Are computer literate, especially with Google Docs

Are self-starters who can work independently and meet deadlines, but also enjoy collaboration and learning

Fellows must be based in the San Francisco Bay Area, but can work remotely, except for one day of in-person onboarding. It's a good opportunity for alumni of our training programs, but is open to anyone looking to advance in their career as an audio producer.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

The application requires a cover letter that describes the local beat that you are proposing; a resume; references; and at least two work samples.

For more details and to apply, please use this form: https://bit.ly/kalwreportingfellowship

If you have any questions or accessibility needs please email hanisha.harjani@kalw.org.

We will begin reviewing applications on Thursday, August 22.

ABOUT KALW

The KALW newsroom produces four newscasts every day, a daily call-in show, a daily half-hour news magazine, many local weekly programs, and several podcasts serving the San Francisco Bay Area. We have been committed to training as one of our core values since we launched in 2004. Reporting Fellows will be joining a team that includes eight student reporters in our Audio Academy training program, a nine-month tuition-free in-depth program for people with little to no experience in audio production. We also run a Summer Academy for students who know how to make an audio feature and want to develop their skills in a working newsroom.

KALW is an equal opportunity employer to all, regardless of age, ancestry, color, disability (mental and physical), exercising the right to family care and medical leave, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, military or veteran status, national origin, political affiliation, race, religious creed, sex (includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), and sexual orientation.

