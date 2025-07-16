© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Abstinence Spirits

Thank you to Abstinence Spirits for providing festive and refreshing hand crafted, botanical beverages to the live audience at KALW's Your Call Live: Understanding the Caregiving Crisis at The San Francisco Public Library Main Branch in the Koret Auditorium.

Abstinence products are crafted from the unique and vibrant botanicals of the South African Cape Floral Kingdom—the smallest, yet most diverse floral kingdom on Earth. Sourced sustainably, these botanicals bring a burst of natural flavor to every sip.

Our clear spirits are completely alcohol-free (0.0% ABV), while our brown spirits, aperitifs, and spritzes are non-alcoholic, containing less than 0.5% ABV.

Sophisticated and full of flavor, we have non-alcoholic white and dark spirits, bittersweet aperitifs, and ready-to-pour & share spritzes. Find them online, at retail locations, bars and restaurants.