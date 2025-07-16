Abstinence Spirits

Abstinence products are crafted from the unique and vibrant botanicals of the South African Cape Floral Kingdom—the smallest, yet most diverse floral kingdom on Earth. Sourced sustainably, these botanicals bring a burst of natural flavor to every sip.

Our clear spirits are completely alcohol-free (0.0% ABV), while our brown spirits, aperitifs, and spritzes are non-alcoholic, containing less than 0.5% ABV.

Sophisticated and full of flavor, we have non-alcoholic white and dark spirits, bittersweet aperitifs, and ready-to-pour & share spritzes. Find them online, at retail locations, bars and restaurants.