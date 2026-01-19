He biked 46,000 miles across six continents, and he's not done yet

If cycling is your New Year’s resolution, take some inspiration from Samer Abouhamad. He biked 46,000 miles over six continents, and can’t wait to continue.

When Abouhamad set out from his parents’ Massachusetts home to Argentina — equipped with a bicycle, some supplies, and a dream — he had no idea what was waiting for him. He found dramatic vistas, mountain passes, deserts, and, of course, breakdowns, food poisoning, and occasional loneliness.

/ Samer Abouhamad bikes over the salt flats. (Courtesy of Samer Abouhamad)

But despite it all, he found tremendous joy and a sense of accomplishment. So much so that he didn’t finish in Argentina.

Over three years, he ended up in 62 countries, among them Afghanistan, China, Australia. At one point, he started a journey at the tip of Norway and made his way down to the southernmost tip of South Africa.

/ Samer Abouhamad bikes through a desert. (Courtesy of Samer Abouhamad)

Now recovered and ready to do more, Abouhamad joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the wheres, whys and hows of his journeys.

