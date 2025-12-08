How San Francisco's first gay-positive church weathered the AIDs crisis
This interview aired in the December 8, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.
Click the button above to listen.
December is HIV and AIDS Awareness Month.
It is a time to honor and remember the millions of people that have died of AIDS-related illness and to raise awareness that globally half a million people are still lost each year to the epidemic.
All month, KALW’s Queer Power Hour will be airing a special series called ‘When We All Get To Heaven.’ With archival tape it tells the story of one of the first gay-positive churches, the Metropolitan Community Church of San Francisco during the height of the AIDS crisis in the 80s and 90s.
The series brings to life a community facing personal, social, and political trials, including the deaths of hundreds of its members. It's hosted by Lynne Gerber. Here's Lynne speaking with Crosscurrents host, Hana Baba.