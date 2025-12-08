How San Francisco's first gay-positive church weathered the AIDs crisis

This interview aired in the December 8, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

December is HIV and AIDS Awareness Month.

It is a time to honor and remember the millions of people that have died of AIDS-related illness and to raise awareness that globally half a million people are still lost each year to the epidemic.

All month, KALW’s Queer Power Hour will be airing a special series called ‘When We All Get To Heaven.’ With archival tape it tells the story of one of the first gay-positive churches, the Metropolitan Community Church of San Francisco during the height of the AIDS crisis in the 80s and 90s.

The series brings to life a community facing personal, social, and political trials, including the deaths of hundreds of its members. It's hosted by Lynne Gerber. Here's Lynne speaking with Crosscurrents host, Hana Baba.

