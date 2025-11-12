© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

She stayed. That’s why I’m alive

KALW | By Daphnye Luster,
Uncuffed
Published November 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed
Daphyne Luster was a participant in the 2025 Uncuffed cohort at the California Institution for Women.

Daphyne Luster had been off drugs for almost a year, when she relapsed. She was incarcerated, and one of the people she was using with warned her that if she overdosed, she would be left alone. But she wasn’t. Someone saved her life. Later, Daphyne wished she could return the favor when that person’s time came.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

