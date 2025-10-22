Investigating police involved deaths in Richmond

This interview aired in the October 22, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Today we start with an investigative report from Richmond news outlet Richmondside, about two men who died after encounters with Richmond police officers.

The men were a 40-year-old construction worker named Jose Luis Lopez, and a 47-year-old registered nurse named Ivan Gutzalenko.

There was a lot in common between their stories. They were both in mental distress, both physically restrained by police, they both died shortly after being forcibly sedated by paramedics.

And in both cases, no criminal charges were filed.

Joel Umanzor is a reporter for Richmondside and he wanted to investigate. He reported a five part series, “Restrained and Sedated,” digging into the two tragic stories.

