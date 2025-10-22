© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Investigating police involved deaths in Richmond

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Richmond resident Jose Luis Lopez, 40, (left) died in March of 2020. Ivan Gutzalenko, 47, (right) died in March of 2021.
Courtesy of Joel Umanzor
/
With permission from Richmondside
This interview aired in the October 22, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

Today we start with an investigative report from Richmond news outlet Richmondside, about two men who died after encounters with Richmond police officers.

The men were a 40-year-old construction worker named Jose Luis Lopez, and a 47-year-old registered nurse named Ivan Gutzalenko.

There was a lot in common between their stories. They were both in mental distress, both physically restrained by police, they both died shortly after being forcibly sedated by paramedics.

And in both cases, no criminal charges were filed.

Joel Umanzor is a reporter for Richmondside and he wanted to investigate. He reported a five part series, “Restrained and Sedated,” digging into the two tragic stories.
Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
