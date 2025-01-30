© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
"Good Medicine" is Jackie Keliiaa's stand up showcase, featuring Indigenous comics

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
This interview aired in the January 30, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

Laughter is good for your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, laughing can relieve stress and soothe tension in the short-term. And in the long-term, could be a natural pain reliever, and improve your immune system.

That knowledge isn’t new to Oakland comedian Jackie Keliiaa. Her show “Good Medicine” features Native American standup-comedians, and it’s giving audiences strong doses of laughter.

The show was launched in 2020 to raise money for Native American communities impacted by the COVID pandemic. Since then, they’ve performed in venues throughout the country and have featured comedians from over 35 Indigenous tribes.

'Good Medicine' will be part of SF Sketchfest on Friday January 31, 2025. Click here to get tickets!
