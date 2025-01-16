Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Drums and demons
This interview aired in the January 16, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.
Bay Area rock historian, Joel Selvin, talks about his book ‘Drums and Demons: The Tragic Journey of Jim Gordon.’ It profiles one of rock and pop’s greatest drummers – and biggest tragedies.