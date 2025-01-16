© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

Drums and demons

KALW | By Angie Coiro
Published January 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST

This interview aired in the January 16, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen.

Bay Area rock historian, Joel Selvin, talks about his book ‘Drums and Demons: The Tragic Journey of Jim Gordon.’ It profiles one of rock and pop’s greatest drummers – and biggest tragedies.

You can listen to the full interview here.
Crosscurrents
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
