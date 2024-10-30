Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Money and the San Francisco's mayoral race
This interview aired on the October 30, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents
Click the play button above to listen
Sometimes a fresh candidate is more appealing than a seated politician. Today, we hear why London Breed’s reelection bid for Mayor of San Francisco is vulnerable to an upset. And how money is playing a role in that election.