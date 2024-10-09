© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Richmond's District 1 city council race

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Andrew Whitmore
/
Richmondside, with permission
Residents of Richmond's Iron Triangle neighborhood spoke to Richmondside about issues such as a lack of grocery stores.

This interview aired on the October 9th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

Richmondside's Joel Umanzor, spoke with us about the folks running for city council in Richmond’s District One, and how they’re addressing the top issues of concern for residents.
Tags
Crosscurrents 2024 Elections2024 Richmond Elections
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
