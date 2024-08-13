Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Berkeley linguist says American Spanish should be officially recognized
This interview aired on the August 13, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents
UC Berkeley Sociolinguist Justin Davidson is on a mission to make American Spanish an officially recognized language. He’s a professor of Hispanic Linguistics at Cal and is studying the speaking patterns of Spanish-English bilinguals to create a “linguistic map” of American Spanish.
Professor Davidson says there’s a language discrimination that happens with American Spanish, often seen by linguists as lower quality or ‘bad Spanish’. He says- languages evolve and change depending on the peoples that speak them, and that the Spanish spoken by American hispanic communities should be seen as legitimate.
This interview was produced by Julia Haney.