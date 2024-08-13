© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Berkeley linguist says American Spanish should be officially recognized

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Julia Haney
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
UC Berkeley sociolinguist Justin Davidson
Jen Siska/UC Berkeley
UC Berkeley sociolinguist Justin Davidson

This interview aired on the August 13, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

UC Berkeley Sociolinguist Justin Davidson is on a mission to make American Spanish an officially recognized language. He’s a professor of Hispanic Linguistics at Cal and is studying the speaking patterns of Spanish-English bilinguals to create a “linguistic map” of American Spanish.

Professor Davidson says there’s a language discrimination that happens with American Spanish, often seen by linguists as lower quality or ‘bad Spanish’. He says- languages evolve and change depending on the peoples that speak them, and that the Spanish spoken by American hispanic communities should be seen as legitimate.

This interview was produced by Julia Haney.
Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio and print journalist covering education, health, and climate in the Bay Area.
See stories by Julia Haney