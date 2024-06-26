© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
1A Remaking America: What is your civic duty?

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published June 26, 2024 at 2:02 PM PDT
Voters look over their ballots at a polling location during early voting in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford / Getty Images
Voters look over their ballots at a polling location during early voting in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Whether you consider yourself heavily involved in local politics or are more reluctant to participate, how you feel about your community matters.

But some people face barriers to getting involved in local politics.

In this final installment of our series Remaking America, 1A travels to Austin, Tex. to explore how we can dismantle those barriers and create a more vibrant civic culture.

What steps can you take to exercise your civic duty and make your voice heard? Our experts weigh in.

Lauren Hamilton