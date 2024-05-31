Maya Hawke harnesses life's mayhem on 'Chaos Angel'

You could think of making art as a way of harnessing chaos. Turning the mayhem of life into something beautiful. For Maya Hawke, whose life has been busy and public since she was a child, making art has always been a daily, grounding practice.

Hawke has just released her third album, Chaos Angel, but you also may recognize her as an actress: She's starred in Stranger Things and in films like Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood and Asteroid City. Perhaps you recognize her because she bears a resemblance to both her parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

In this session, Hawke talks about how the arts have been central to her world ever since she can remember, and about her new album, which also features her brother, Levon Hawke. You'll also hear Hawke play some of her songs live, in a performance recorded for World Cafe at the Figure 8 studio in Brooklyn.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

