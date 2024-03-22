Tiny Desk Premiere: Soul Glo

We have hosted rap legends, Broadway musicals, pop stars, world-renowned classical musicians, indie rockers and folkies — there's a universe of music at the Tiny Desk that keeps expanding. But we have never featured a hardcore punk band at the NPR Music office ... until Soul Glo.

Hardcore and punk are vital not only in how I understand the world but also challenge myself; it's music that feels first, then screams. Soul Glo crystalizes its anger and anxiety — about trauma, anti-Blackness, mortality, survival — with a pummeling prism of classic hardcore speed, psychedelic noise, sludgy riffs and a spitfire vocalist with exasperated-but-exhilarating run-ons, who finds moments to step back and bounce like an emcee would.

But punk can also be unpredictable because, at its heart, punk does not want to be contained. Soul Glo's set features tracks from 2022's still thrilling Diaspora Problems, plus a loosie from last year. Halfway through "Driponomics," Pierce Jordan gets on the Desk, but dips in and out of the microphone's range to commune with the throng of punks gathered. The same happens with the band's outrageously chaotic and catchy closer, "Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)," but what the mics don't capture in Jordan's verse, the crowd more than ably makes up for in the gang vocals that feverishly scream back the hook. (Yes, that is me stepping into the frame to get a mic back in Jordan's general vicinity.) Oh, and in a Tiny Desk of several firsts, a mosh pit broke out in the office; I'm still smiling about it.

SET LIST

"Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))"

"If I Speak (Shut The F*** Up)"

"Driponomics"

"Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)"



MUSICIANS

Pierce Jordan: vocals, bass

GG Guerra: guitar, vocals

Allen Nunez: bass, guitar

TJ Stevenson: drums



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Lars Gotrich

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Engineer: Kwesi Lee

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

