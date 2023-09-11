Corporate America has a diversity problem. Efforts to change that are under attack.

This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in higher education. That means colleges and universities can no longer consider a student applicant’s race when building their student bodies.

The decision was a victory for Edward Blum, the legal activist who founded Students for Fair Admissions. The organization won the landmark case it brought against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

Now, Blum and other conservative legal firms, have set their sights on diversity efforts in corporate America.

We discuss the legal challenges against venture capital funds, law firm fellowships, and federal contracting programs that all aim to uplift Black professionals and businesses.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5