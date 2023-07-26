Centuries of hell and torment at the Asian Art Museum's new exhibit

This interview aired in the July 26, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

The San Francisco Asian Arts Museum has a devilishly unique exhibit. “Hell: Arts of Asian Underworlds,” takes visitors through various depictions of the infernal afterlife in Asian cultures. The works range from grotesque to playful.

Museum curator Jeff Durham spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden about the spiritual meanings behind the art.

This interview was co-produced by Kelby McIntosh and Porfirio Rangel.