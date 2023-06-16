Adam Blackstone: Tiny Desk Concert

Adam Blackstone captured the essence of Black Music Month when he said during his Tiny Desk concert: "In order to pay it forward, you have to pay it back..." That sentiment was the spirit of his performance, a multi-genre celebration of the legacy of Black music.

If you're not familiar with Adam, if you've watched The Voice, where he was an advisor, The Masked Singer or even Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, for which he was music director, I assure you you're already acquainted with his brilliance. The multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter is musical director to the stars.

The set opened with a surprise collaboration. Adam's mentor, the legendary DJ and producer Jazzy Jeff, joined the band and sprinkled in the jazz bop, "Brother J," with one of the key elements of hip-hop: the scratch. Then Adam introduced one of his favorite vocalists, Blakely, who captivated the office with a heartfelt rendition of Thelonius Monk's "'Round Midnight." The jazz vibe continued with a silky smooth composition by trumpeter Melvin Jones called, "The Storm Will Pass."

Taking time to reflect on his early career, Adam shared how one session with a certain artist changed his life. To the surprise and delight of those gathered, that person was none other than Musiq Soulchild, who performed two of his hit songs, "teachme" and "Just Friends (Sunny)."

SET LIST

"Brother J"

"'Round Midnight"

"The Storm Will Pass"

"teachme"

"Legacy" / "Just Friends (Sunny)"

MUSICIANS

Adam Blackstone: upright bass

DJ Jazzy Jeff: DJ

DJ Aktive: DJ

Musiq Soulchild: vocals

Blakely: vocals

Ebony Joi: vocals

Michael Reid: drums

Melvin Jones: trumpet

Michael Burton: saxophone

Wilbert Williams: trombone

Chris Farr: saxophone

Justin Gilbert: keys

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Nikki Birch

Director: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel

Editor: Sofia Seidel

Audio Assistant: Hans Copeland

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

