Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 11

Published April 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Shasta-Trinity National Forest, CA—The granddaughter of Chief Caleen Sisk holds salmon eggs before dropping them into an incubator (the blue barrel) where they will hatch and juvenile salmon will swim out into the McCloud River. July 11, 2022.
Tom Levy
/
Every Thursday, we're bringing you episodes from the newest season of KALW's The Spiritual Edge. It's about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites.

Today, the Winnemem Wintu people reach an important milestone and continue their fight to protect the water as a way to ensure their future.

