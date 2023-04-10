Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Why Roy Clay Sr. is called the Godfather of Silicon Valley
This interview aired in the April 10, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Roy Clay Sr. was born in 1929. After growing up and studying mathematics in segregated Missouri, he moved to the Bay Area. Roy worked as a computer programmer and became lead developer of the first HP minicomputer. He’s a man of firsts: the first Black executive at Hewlett-Packard, the first African-American elected to Palo Alto’s city council and there’s so much more.
Roy’s autobiography is Unstoppable: The Unlikely Story of a Silicon Valley Godfather. It was a pick for Stephen Curry’s book club. KALW's Jenee Darden spoke with Roy's son Chris Clay because Roy was not available to be interviewed due to health reasons.
This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel
