KALW Almanac - Monday June 23, 2025

Today is Monday, the 23rd of June of 2025,

June 23 is the 174th day of the year

191 days remain until the end of the year.

91 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:48:45 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:51 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:18 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:54 am at -1.2 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:59 am at 4.62 feet

The next low tide at 3:14 pm at 2.96 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:19 pm at 7.13 feet

The Moon is currently 5.6% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 2 days Wednesday the 25th of June of 2025 at 3:31 am

Today is....

International Widows' Day

Let It Go Day

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

National Hydration Day

National Pecan Sandies Day

National Pink Day

Pink Flamingo Day

Runner's Selfie Day

SAT Math Day

Typewriter Day

Today is also....

Father's Day (Nicaragua, Poland)

Grand Duke's Official Birthday (Luxembourg)

International Women in Engineering Day

National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in Canada

Okinawa Memorial Day in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

Saint John's Eve and the first day of the Midsummer celebrations

Bonfires of Saint John (Spain)

First night of Festa de São João do Porto (Porto)

First day of Golowan Festival (Cornwall)

Jaaniõhtu (Estonia)

Jāņi (Latvia)

Kupala Night (Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Ukraine)

Last day of Drăgaica fair (Buzău, Romania)

United Nations Public Service Day (International)

Victory Day (Estonia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1889 – Anna Akhmatova, Ukrainian-Russian poet and author (died 1966)

1894 – Alfred Kinsey, American entomologist and sexologist (died 1956)

1894 – Edward VIII, King of the United Kingdom (died 1972)

1912 – Alan Turing, English mathematician and computer scientist (died 1954)[18]

1913 – William P. Rogers, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 55th United States Secretary of State (died 2001)

1927 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (died 1987)

1929 – June Carter Cash, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (died 2003)

1941 – Robert Hunter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2019)

1948 – Clarence Thomas, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1957 – Frances McDormand, American actress, winner of the Triple Crown of Acting

1972 – Selma Blair, American actress

1975 – KT Tunstall, Scottish singer-songwriter and musician

1977 – Jason Mraz, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1683 – William Penn signs a friendship treaty with Lenape Indians in Pennsylvania.

1713 – The French residents of Acadia are given one year to declare allegiance to Britain or leave Nova Scotia, Canada.

1860 – The United States Congress establishes the Government Printing Office.

1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for an invention he called the "Type-Writer".

1887 – The Rocky Mountains Park Act becomes law in Canada creating the nation's first national park, Banff National Park.

1894 – The International Olympic Committee is founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

1926 – The College Board administers the first SAT exam.

1938 – The Civil Aeronautics Act is signed into law, forming the Civil Aeronautics Authority in the United States.

1946 – The 1946 Vancouver Island earthquake strikes Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

1947 – The United States Senate follows the United States House of Representatives in overriding U.S. President Harry S. Truman's veto of the Taft–Hartley Act.

1960 – The United States Food and Drug Administration declares Enovid to be the first officially approved combined oral contraceptive pill in the world.

1961 – The Antarctic Treaty System, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and limits military activity on the continent, its islands and ice shelves, comes into force.

1969 – Warren E. Burger is sworn in as Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court by retiring Chief Justice Earl Warren.

1969 – IBM announces that effective January 1970 it will price its software and services separately from hardware thus creating the modern software industry.

1972 – President Richard M. Nixon and White House Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman are taped talking about illegally using the Central Intelligence Agency to obstruct the Federal Bureau of Investigation's investigation into the Watergate break-ins

1972 – Title IX of the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964 is amended to prohibit sexual discrimination to any educational program receiving federal funds.

1991 – Sonic the Hedgehog is released in North America on the Sega Genesis platform, beginning the popular video game franchise.

1994 – NASA's Space Station Processing Facility, a new state-of-the-art manufacturing building for the International Space Station, officially opens at Kennedy Space Center

2013 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first man to successfully walk across the Grand Canyon on a tight rope.

2016 – The United Kingdom votes in a referendum to leave the European Union, by 52% to 48%.

2018 – Twelve boys and an assistant coach from a soccer team in Thailand are trapped in a flooding cave, leading to an 18-day rescue operation.