© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch Hurray for the Riff Raff live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

By Stephen Thompson
Published December 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM PST

Hurray for the Riff Raff was a natural pick for NPR Music's 15th-anniversary celebration, given that we've been following Alynda Segarra's eternally shape-shifting roots-rock band for almost as long as we've been around. Segarra just released HFTRR's eighth album, LIFE ON EARTH, earlier this year, and its songs of survival, community and rediscovery translated to a fiery, inspired set at Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club.

SET LIST:

  • "PIERCED ARROWS"

  • "RHODODENDRON"

  • "POINTED AT THE SUN"

  • "SAGA"

  • "ROSEMARY TEARS"

    • MUSICIANS:

  • Alynda Segarra

  • Howe Pearson

  • Matthew (Skinner) Peterson

  • Daniel (Yan) Westerlund

    • CREDITS:

    Producer: Lia Camille Crockett; Live Video Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Videographers: Tsering Bista, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Nickolai Hammar, Nick Michael, Maia Stern; Video Production Assistants: Sofia Seidel, Christina Shaman; Editor: Nickolai Hammar; Graphics: Alicia Zheng; Associate Producer: Elle Mannion; Events Team: Gianna Capadona, Devon Williams; Senior Streaming Engineer: Bruce Grant; Streaming Engineers: Erin Gannon, Allen Walden; Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault; Front of House at 9:30 Club: Shawn "Gus" Vitale; Sr. Director of Events & Experiential: Jessica Goldstein; Stage Manager: Peggy Dahlquist; Rights Clearance Consultant: Jackie Sussman; Emcee/DJ: Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter; Deputy Director, NPR Music: Otis Hart; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks to: 9:30 Club, WAMU

    Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags
    Kate DoyleNPR Music
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)