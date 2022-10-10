1A Remaking America: Abortion on the ballot

In August, Kansas voters surprised the country when they overwhelmingly voted against a constitutional amendment that would have banned abortion in the state.

Now, several more states—including Kentucky, California, Montana, Michigan, and Vermont—are voting on abortion next month.

According to a poll from NPR and PBS last month, abortion is the second most important issue for voters after inflation. It’s the most important issue for Democrats.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has altered the political landscape in the run-up to the midterms. We talk about how. But we begin the conversation in Kentucky where voters will vote on a constitutional amendment like the one that failed in Kansas in a month.

