Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Proposition N, a 2016 ordinance that gave non-citizen parents the right to vote in San Francisco school board elections has been overturned / Legislators are considering two bills that hold big tech companies accountable for online features that could harm children / The University of California Hastings College of Law's Board of Directors has voted to change the school's name due to the history of genocidal acts towards Native Americans by the school's founder