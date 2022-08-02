© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 2, 2022 at 10:34 AM PDT
Proposition N, a 2016 ordinance that gave non-citizen parents the right to vote in San Francisco school board elections has been overturned / Legislators are considering two bills that hold big tech companies accountable for online features that could harm children / The University of California Hastings College of Law's Board of Directors has voted to change the school's name due to the history of genocidal acts towards Native Americans by the school's founder

Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
