Why is it getting so hard to find baby formula?

For months stores nationwide have been struggling meet demand. Manufacturers say they are producing at full capacity and making as much formula as they can, but it’s still not enough.

The Food and Drug Administration says it’s working with manufacturers to alleviate supply issues. Congress is now asking questions. Lawmakers say they plan to hold a hearing later this month on shortages of infant formula. Some are calling the situation “increasingly alarming.”

What do parents need to know? How long should families expect this crisis to last? And what is being done to solve the problem?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5