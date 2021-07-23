The News Roundup — International

As disasters strike around the world, calls for action on climate change intensify. At least 25 people are dead in China after the heaviest rains in 1,000 years flooded streets and trains. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing tough questions after rising waters killed 197 people in Germany last week. And in Nigeria, local media outlets say 4,000 people have been displaced by flooding.

The Chinese Communist Party rejected a World Health Organization plan to study the origins of Covid-19. The news is concerning given that the head of the WHO says the world is in the early stages of another wave. The failure to share vaccines has led to a “two-track pandemic” where countries with vaccines are opening up, while those without are shutting down.

Liverpool – home of The Beatles – became the third site in the history of UNESCO to have its designation as a world heritage site revoked. The U.N. says the city’s development of its docks and waters means the city has lost some of its history.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the News Roundup.

