The Legislative Roundup

When we talk about politics and policy, the presidency gets a lot of attention.

But lawmakers are in the news too. Back-and-forths over infrastructure, the battle over police reform, and voting restrictions are causing chaos at both the state and federal levels.

This week, legislators begin to head back to the Capitol – but they’ve only got a month until they’re out again for the August recess.

So which of the Democrats’ big plans will make it to President Joe Biden’s desk? And which will be left on the cutting room floor?

