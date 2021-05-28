The Coming Storms: How America Is Preparing For Hurricane Season

The beginning of June marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. Despite intense storms in years past, experts warn that this season is unlikely to offer any respite.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will likely be 13 to 20 named storms, of which 3 to 5 will become major hurricanes.

With that in mind, President Joe Biden announced he is doubling the amount of money the federal government will spend helping local communities prepare. He visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on May 24.

“I’m here today to make it clear that I will insist on nothing less than readiness for all of these challenges,” Biden said. “We’re going to make sure the men and women of FEMA, and our other key agencies, have everything they need.”

What can we expect from this hurricane season? How prepared are we now and what do we need to do in the near future?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.