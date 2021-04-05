Almanac - Monday 4/5/21
Today is Monday, the 5th of April, 2021
It is the 95th day of the year
270 days remain until the end of the year.
76 days until summer begins
The sun rises at 6:47 am
and the sun will set at 7:38 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 51 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:12 pm.
The first low tide was at 12:18 am at 3.06 feet
The first high tide will be at 5:43 am at 5.35
The next low tide will be at 1:08 pm at minus zero point 28 feet
and the final high tide at 8:22 pm at 4.83 feet
The Moon is currently 38.6% visible
a Waning Crescent
Today is…
Accelerate ACL Awareness Among Young Women Day
Bell Bottoms Day
Dyngus Day
Easter Monday
First Contact Day
Go for Broke Day
National Caramel Day
National Dandelion day
National Deep Dish Pizza Day
National Flash Drive Day
National Fun Day
National Raisin and Spice Bar Day
Read a Road Map Day
Sweet Potato Day
White House Easter Egg Roll
Today is also…
Cold Food Festival in China
Sham el-Nessim in Egypt
Children's Day in Palestinian territories
Sikmogil in South Korea
National Maritime Day is observed in India, in commemoration of the first voyage of SS Loyalty of the Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd. in 1919.
On this day in history…
1922 – The American Birth Control League, forerunner of Planned Parenthood, is incorporated.
1933 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs two executive orders: 6101 to establish the Civilian Conservation Corps, and 6102 "forbidding the Hoarding of Gold Coin, Gold Bullion, and Gold Certificates" by U.S. citizens.
1969 – Vietnam War: Massive antiwar demonstrations occur in many U.S. cities.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1856 – Booker T. Washington, African-American educator, essayist and historian (d. 1915)
1900 – Spencer Tracy, American actor (d. 1967)
1908 – Bette Davis, American actress (d. 1989)
1908 – Herbert von Karajan, Austrian conductor and manager (d. 1989)
1923 – Ernest Mandel, German-born Belgian Marxist economist, Trotskyist activist and theorist (d. 1995)
1923 – Nguyễn Văn Thiệu, Vietnamese general and politician, 5th President of South Vietnam (d. 2001)
1928 – Tony Williams, American singer (d. 1992)
1933 – Frank Gorshin, American actor (d. 2005)
1933 – Barbara Holland, American author (d. 2010)
1934 – Stanley Turrentine, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2000)
1937 – Colin Powell, American general and politician, 65th United States Secretary of State
1941 – Dave Swarbrick, English singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2016)
1954 – Peter Case, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1973 – Pharrell Williams, American singer, songwriter and rapper