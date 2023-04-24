© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Urban Planning

Crews begin work on Valencia Street center-running bike lane pilot

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published April 24, 2023 at 3:03 PM PDT
cyclist rides down Valencia St in San Francisco while construction crew cuts into the surface
Mary Catherine O'Connor
/
KALW News
Crews begin cutting Valencia Street for a center-running bike lane

Construction crews for San Francisco’s Municipal Transportation Agency began cutting surfaces on Valencia Street on Monday. It’s in preparation for a year-long pilot program to evaluate a radically new, center-running bike lane design on Valencia between 15th and 23rd Streets.

A raised curb and periodic posts will protect the bike lanes, which combined will be 12-feet wide. Vehicles will be routed to the right of cyclists, in each direction, and prohibited from turning left.

Angelica Campos, at Angelica’s Hair Salon on Valencia near 19th St, said she was not aware of the pilot, and expressed concern about reduced parking. She said business was impacted in recent years, when sections of Valencia were closed to traffic as part of the City’s Shared Spaces program.

“Because when they closed the streets on the afternoons before, it’s no customers. They take maybe 20 minutes, an hour… we don’t have business if they put something like that.”

This stretch of Valencia has one of the highest collision rates in the city, and 40 percent are between drivers and cyclists.

Bay Area News
Mary Catherine O'Connor
Originally from Chicago, I’ve lived in San Francisco for the past 20 years and am a veteran reporter and communicator. I was most recently editorial director for Activate, a nonprofit that empowers science entrepreneurs to bring their research to market. Prior to that I spent a dozen years as an independent reporter whose beats included climate, energy, microplastics, technology, and recreation. I’ve written for Outside, The Guardian, Al Jazeera America, and many other publications, and in 2014 co-founded a reader-supported experiment in journalism, called Climate Confidential. I had a brief stint in radio during college and can’t wait to learn the craft of audio storytelling.
