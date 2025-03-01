Empire Founder Ghazi Shami, Shaboozey and Miles Minnick on the music label’s future

The first SF Music Week concludes this weekend. You can't talk about San Francisco music without mentioning the music label Empire. In honor of SF Music Week, here's a look back to when I met Empire Founder Ghazi Shami and a few of his artists during the NBA All Star Weekend in San Francisco.

The “Sights + Sounds” team had an unforgettable night during the NBA All Star weekend. We covered the Empire x Kenny "The Jet" Smith party at the Exploratorium. The mega independent music label Empire has worked with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Anderson. Paak, Shaboozey and many more. Empire produces hip hop, country, R&B and Afrobeats. They are based in San Francisco with offices around the world. Empire collaborated with retired NBA player and TNT sports commentator Kenny Smith for the All Star weekend. Smith hosts this annual party that includes a poker game to raise money for the nonprofit Education Reform Now. I got to chat with a few of Empire’s stars on the red carpet. Ghazi Shami is the founder/CEO of Empire. He was born and raised in San Francisco. Empire recently purchased a former bank building on One Montgomery for reportedly $25 million. Ghazi, a producer and music engineer, launched Empire in 2010. There’s a great Billboard cover story on Ghazi that I recommend you read. Here’s my brief conversation with Ghazi on the red carpet.

Interviews edited for the length and clarity.

Galnadgee Joe-Johnson Empire Founder/CEO Ghazi Shami on the red carpet.

KALW: Congrats on the new building. You're kind of like our neighbors. KALW is at 220 Montgomery.

Ghazi Shami: Oh, cool.

KALW: In the Bay Area we push the needle in hip-hop culture, but sometimes we don't get our props. Do you think that's changing?

Ghazi Shami: I think we've gotten a lot of recognition over the years. Artists like Too Short, E-40. Tupac, Rappin' 4-Tay; a lot of the legends pushed the boundaries really far. Then there’s a lot of the new generation, like the Keak da Sneaks, and then the next generation, the Filthy Riches and so on.

We pushed a lot of the boundaries. Other parts of the world and the country adopted a lot of the things that we did culturally. So I think the thing that we need to do better as a community is just magnify our story and celebrate our successes.

KALW: Are there any new local artists from your label that we should look out for?

Ghazi Shami: Yeah, all of them. Larry June is killing it. [There’s] Lil Bean, Lil Yee, Zaybang. We just signed LaRussell from Vallejo. Yatta Bandz from Hayward is excellent.

KALW: Aside from your new building serving as a business space, is there anything else you're going to have in that building? Like for the community?

Ghazi Shami: I'm working on that with the city. We're figuring that out.

Galnadgee Joe-Johnson Empire artist Shaboozey

I imagine very few people came out of 2024 without hearing the name Shaboozey. His record-breaking country hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” stayed on top of the charts for 19 weeks in 2024. He shares that record with Lil’ Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Being featured on Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” album gave him a tremendous amount of exposure. He’s been nominated for the Grammys and Country Music Awards. He won Billboard awards. I’m also a fan of his signature, thick, long locs. They’re a work of art too. The singer, songwriter and rapper from Virgina told me what he appreciates about his fans.

KALW: What does it mean for you to have your music out there and people hearing it? What do you love most about that?

Shaboozey: People just enjoying the music. You know there's a certain core memory or an event that they feel they can attach me to. I just love that. I feel like for a lot of kids and a lot of people that this was a formative song for them. And I'm a formative artist for them. I hope I inspire them to create, be yourself and do your thing.

Galnadgee Joe-Johnson Christian rapper Miles Minnick is one of Empire's new artists.

Miles Minnick is from Pittsburg and one of Empire’s new artists. He raps for Jesus. Yep, he’s a Christian rapper with a large fanbase. Miles has performed with the gospel collective Maverick City. He sells out shows. This month in Los Angeles he’ll be performing at Rolling Loud, the largest hip hop festival in the world. He is so excited about his music career. He was all smiles during our interview.

KALW: Miles what kind of music are you working on?

Miles Minnick: Yeah. I make slaps for the Lord man. It's Christian rap, but they really go crazy. I got a song coming out with Keak da Sneak. I just dropped a song with Iamsu! We’re doing Rolling Loud in a few weeks. When I tell you it's up, it's all the way up!

KALW: I'm excited for you. So why do you want to do hip hop for God? What motivated you to do that?

Miles Minnick: Hip hop is all about authenticity. You know what I'm saying? Being true to yourself and what's true for me is loving God, living for God. There’s a lot of darkness in this world. A lot of people getting shot, getting murdered, overdosing on drugs. If they can rap about that, their truth, let me talk about my truth. I really be in church. I really be serving my community. And I make music that slaps. Why not merge the two– Christianity and culture? Feel me?

KALW: Which church do you go to?

Miles Minnick: I live in LA now so I go to church in Inglewood at Royal City. When I'm in the Bay, I go to Rock Church in Antioch.

KALW: What are you excited about this All-Star weekend?

Miles Mannick: We get to showcase our culture. There's a lot of love coming here that wouldn't otherwise come. I believe it’s the West’s time to shine, especially in the Bay.