Gas-Free Cars in CA; Minerva University; Western Neighborhoods in SF
CARB Chair Liane Randolph on CA's ban of gas-powered cars; Minerva University President Mike Magee talks about the future of higher ed; and Nicole Meldahl shares stories about SF's Western Neighborhoods
STATE OF THE BAY digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics.
Guests:
Liane Randoph, California Air Resources Board Chair
Mike Magee, President of Minerva University
Nicole Meldahl, Executive Director of the Western Neighborhoods Project