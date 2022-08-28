© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

Gas-Free Cars in CA; Minerva University; Western Neighborhoods in SF

Published August 28, 2022 at 9:53 PM PDT
Minerva University President Mike Magee
Lisa Gendron
/

CARB Chair Liane Randolph on CA's ban of gas-powered cars; Minerva University President Mike Magee talks about the future of higher ed; and Nicole Meldahl shares stories about SF's Western Neighborhoods

STATE OF THE BAY digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics.

Guests:

Liane Randoph, California Air Resources Board Chair
Mike Magee, President of Minerva University
Nicole Meldahl, Executive Director of the Western Neighborhoods Project

Spring 2021
Anne Harper
See stories by Anne Harper