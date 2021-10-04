Cutting Edge Medical Research / SF Public Defender Sues Courts / Pauli Murray Documentary
THIS WEEK: We'll learn about groundbreaking medical research going on right here in the Bay Area.
AND... We'll get the latest on the San Francisco courts backlog of criminal trials from San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju.
PLUS: We'll hear about the documentary My Name is Pauli Murray a film on the life and ideas of a non-binary Black lawyer, activist and poet.
Guests:
Mano Raju, San Francisco Public Defender
Dr. Alan Go, Regional Medical Director of Kaiser Permanente Northern California Clinical Trials Program
Dr. Deepak Srivastrava, President of Gladstone Institutes
Betsy West, co-director of My Name is Pauli Murray
Hosts:
Joseph Pace
Ethan Elkind
Producers:
Gillian Emblad
Kendra Klang