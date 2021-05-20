Sights and Sounds: Rachel Lastimosa, SOMA Pilipinas Art and Culture Administrator

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home and through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Rachel Lastimosa, the art and culture administrator at SOMA Pilipinas in San Francisco.

CAAMFest 2021

This year the Center for Asian American Media Festival is showing films that explore the effects of the pandemic on Asian and Asian American communities. Watch films virtually or at drive-in events. The festival runs until May 23rd.

Sowing Agency

SOMArts Cultural Center in San Francisco

The theme of this art exhibit is about environmental justice and the Asian Pacific Islander community. The work is on display at SOMArts Cultural Center and online. The Asian American Women Artists Association (AAWAA) AND Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Center (APICC) are putting this on. "Sowing Agency" runs until May 23rd.

17th annual Queer Women of Color Film Festival

Make your calendars for this FREE virtual film festival, June 11-13, 2021. The festival’s theme this year is “Molten Connections.” Look out for films about ancestors, love, social justice, gentrification and more. Film subtitles and ASL Interpreters for live discussions will be provided for disabled viewers.

Rachel Lastimosa is an interdisciplinary artist and producer, and the art and culture administrator at SOMA Pilipinas.

