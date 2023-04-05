© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Last Minute Tax Filing Tips

By Jeff Hayden
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT

Your tax filings are coming due in just about two weeks.

Tonight, on your legal rights, we will focus on tips for preparation and filing of your state and local taxes.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Frank Adam, of Pacifica, -- Frank is an, attorney, real estate broker and certified public accountant – and Cindy Ho of Cindy Ho Law, APC, in San Jose, now in her 20th year and focused extensively on tax controversy and litigation.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights filing taxesFrank AdamCindy Ho
