The Roots of January 6

When historians look back at this point in history, the single biggest domestic issue will be the investigation of the incursion on January 6th, and the affects upon our democratic republic.
That an attack on the capital, on the very day the votes were to be counted, was predicted by Professor Lawrence Douglas of Amherst; he repeated that prediction on this program well in advance of January 6.
The focus of today's congressional hearings was Dr. John Eastman, the man alleged to be the legal Archetect of the broader attack on the presidential election. Dr. Eastman, was on this program, two weeks before the election, wherein he espoused false claims about a rigged election.
Amidst the Congressional hearings underway, we tonight will replay that discussion.
YLR Host Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s Co-Host Joshua Borger are joined by Dr. John Eastman (formerly) the Henry Salvatori Professor of Law & Community Service at Chapman University, Professor Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of the Berkeley School of Law and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, and from the Sutton Law Firm, Bradley W. Hertz, a Past President of the California Political Lawyers Association.
Given this is a re-broadcast, we will NOT be able to take calls tonight.