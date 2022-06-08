© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Labor Law 101 (Basic Labor Rights in the Workplace)

Published June 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM PDT

What is the National Labor Relations Act? How does it work? Does this cover all employees — if not, how does Labor Law differ from Employment Law?

Tonight, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by some of the best: Latika Malkani, a partner at Siegel, Lewitter, Malkani in Oakland, Thomas Arthur Lenz, a partner at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo in Pasadena, CA, and Jill Coffman, from the National Labor Relations Board.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Updated: June 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT

