The Homeless, the Incarcerated, the Mentally Ill; is Conservatorship the Answer?

Is the homeless population disproportionately inclusive of people suffering from mental illness? Are the mentally ill overrepresented amongst the homeless? In the criminal justice system?

Is conservatorship the answer? What can history teach us?

Joining YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is Dr. George Bach-Y-Rita, and Deputy San Mateo County Counsel Paul Sheng.

