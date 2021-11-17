© 2021 KALW
Your Legal Rights

The Homeless, the Incarcerated, the Mentally Ill; is Conservatorship the Answer?

Published November 17, 2021 at 2:46 PM PST

Is the homeless population disproportionately inclusive of people suffering from mental illness? Are the mentally ill overrepresented amongst the homeless? In the criminal justice system?

Is conservatorship the answer? What can history teach us?

Joining YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is Dr. George Bach-Y-Rita, and Deputy San Mateo County Counsel Paul Sheng.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rightsgeorge bach-y-rita mdPaul Shengconservatorship
