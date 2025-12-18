‘Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk’ shows life under siege in Gaza

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the new documentary, ' Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk .'

Over the course of a year, from April 2024 to April 2025, filmmaker Sepideh Farsi spoke regularly on video calls to 25-year-old photojournalist and poet Fatma Hassona to document the everyday realities of life under siege in Gaza. Her film is constructed from hours of video calls, captured through Fatma’s eyes and the experiences of a generation of Gazans trapped in an endless cycle of war, starvation, and death.

More than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7th, 2023, including at least 260 journalists and media workers , making it the deadliest conflict for journalists in decades.

Before she was killed on April 16, Fatma wrote, "If I die, I want a loud death. I don’t want to be just breaking news, or a number in a group, I want a death that the world will hear, an impact that will remain through time, and a timeless image that cannot be buried by time or place."

