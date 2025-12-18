5-year-old girl in Gaza cries for help in ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing 'The Voice of Hind Rajab,' a film that recreates the tragic final hours of the life of 5‑year‑old Hind Rajab in Gaza.

On January 29, 2024, Hind’s family attempted to flee the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City after the Israeli Army ordered an evacuation, but their car was fired on, killing everyone except Hind. The film includes actual audio recordings of Hind’s calls with Palestine Red Crescent Society first responders as they desperately try to save her.

More than 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to Save the Children. That's one Palestinian child killed every hour on average by Israeli forces over the course of 23 months. Two children have been killed every day since the ceasefire began, according to the UN.

'The Voice of Hind Rajab' is now screening in New York and Los Angeles and will open in San Francisco on Friday, January 9th at the Roxie Theatre and then expand into Berkeley and other Bay Area cities later in the month.

Guests:

Kaouther Ben Hania , two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and director of 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'