What resources are available for those struggling to make ends meet?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing resources and support for people who are struggling to make ends meet.

According to polls, the majority of people in the US are struggling to pay for groceries, utility bills, housing, transportation, and healthcare. In California, one in three households don't earn enough income to meet their basic needs and one in five struggle to put enough food on the table.

Affordable Care Act premiums are set to skyrocket for millions of people after Republicans refused to extend subsidies.

What resources are available to help support individuals and families? Where can people turn for short and long-term assistance?

Guests:

Pete Manzo , president & CEO of the United Ways of California

Leslie Bacho , CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and board member of the California Association of Food Banks

Resources:

211 California: Get Help with Food, Housing, and Essential Resources

United Ways of California: Get Help

United Ways of California: File Your Taxes for Free