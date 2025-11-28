On this edition of Your Call, Peter Beinart discusses his new book, Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza: A Reckoning.

He writes: "This book is about the story Jews tell ourselves to block out the screams. It's about the story that enables our leaders, our families, and our friends to watch the destruction of the Gaza strip — the flattening of universities, the people forced to make bread from hay, the children freezing to death under buildings turned to rubble by a state that speaks in our name — and shrug, if not applaud. It's about the story that convinces Jews who are genuinely pained by Gaza's agony that there is no other way to keep us safe. My hope is that we will one day see Gaza's obliteration as a turning point in Jewish history."

Beinart dedicates his book to the memory of his grandmother Adele Piennar, z"l. "She disagreed with the arguments in this book. And her spirit is on every page."

Guest:

Peter Beinart, professor of journalism and political science at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, editor-at-large of Jewish Currents, writes The Beinart Notebook newsletter, contributor to The New York Times, MSNBC analyst, and author of Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza: A Reckoning and The Crisis of Zionism

