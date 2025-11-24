Takeaways from the COP30 climate summit & copper mining in Columbia

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the outcome of the UN Climate Summit in Belém, Brazil.

Throughout the summit, civil society organizations and Indigenous activists called for a just and equitable transition out of fossil fuels, but the final document did not include any mention of fossil fuels, the primary driver of climate change.

In the final hours of the talks, Colombia and the Netherlands announced they will co-host the first International Conference on the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels in April 2026.

Later in the show, we'll find out how the global race for copper is driving mining expansion in the Amazon, threatening Indigenous territories and fragile ecosystems.

Guests:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of Big Red’s Mercy: The Shooting of Deborah Cotton and A Story of Race in America

Ilan Zugman, Latin America and Caribbean Managing Director at 350.org

Dylan Baddour, reporter for Inside Climate News covering the energy sector and environmental justice in Texas

Resources:

The Nation: Indigenous Activists to COP30: “We Will Fight to the Death”

The Guardian: Trump, war, absent media: five threats to climate progress that dogged Cop30

Amnesty International: COP30: Rights Trampled, Yet People Power Demonstrates That Humanity Will Win

Inside Climate News: Global Rush for Copper Hits the Amazon

The Guardian: Can Colombia embrace clean energy without damaging the Amazon?

