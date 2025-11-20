© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Trump policies expected to cause 1.3M more climate deaths worldwide

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published November 20, 2025 at 8:09 AM PST
Mídia NINJA

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing a ProPublica piece about the potential human costs of the Trump administration’s anti-green agenda.

Their analysis shows that "extra greenhouse gases released in the next decade as a result of Trump’s policies are expected to lead to as many as 1.3 million more temperature-related deaths worldwide in the 80 years after 2035."

Though the US has emitted more climate-warming pollution than any other country, the world’s poorest and hottest countries – particularly those in Africa and South Asia – will suffer the majority of the deaths.

Guest:

Sharon Lerner, investigative reporter for ProPublica covering health and the environment

Resources:

ProPublica: Trump’s Anti-Green Agenda Could Lead to 1.3 Million More Climate Deaths. The Poorest Countries Will Be Impacted Most.

The Guardian: Trump’s anti-climate agenda could result in 1.3m more deaths globally, analysis finds

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
