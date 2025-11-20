Trump policies expected to cause 1.3M more climate deaths worldwide

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing a ProPublica piece about the potential human costs of the Trump administration’s anti-green agenda.

Their analysis shows that "extra greenhouse gases released in the next decade as a result of Trump’s policies are expected to lead to as many as 1.3 million more temperature-related deaths worldwide in the 80 years after 2035."

Though the US has emitted more climate-warming pollution than any other country, the world’s poorest and hottest countries – particularly those in Africa and South Asia – will suffer the majority of the deaths.

Guest:

Sharon Lerner , investigative reporter for ProPublica covering health and the environment

Resources:

ProPublica: Trump’s Anti-Green Agenda Could Lead to 1.3 Million More Climate Deaths. The Poorest Countries Will Be Impacted Most.