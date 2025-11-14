© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

'Born Poor' takes an in-depth look at child poverty in the US

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM PST
FRONTLINE

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss 'Born Poor,' a Frontline documentary made over 14 years, that follows kids in three families who try to overcome poverty from childhood through their teen years to young adulthood.

Filmmakers follow Kaylie, Johnny, and Brittany across three chapters of their lives as they try to pursue their dreams while dealing with an economy where they face more obstacles than opportunities — and overcome the grinding poverty that shaped their childhoods.

“Changing the cycle that you were born into is very hard,” Kaylie observes.

Despite difficulty, loss and setbacks, Kaylie, Brittany and Johnny — now navigating parenthood themselves — refuse to give up on their pursuit of economic stability and an American dream that’s felt perpetually out of reach.

What happens when you grow up poor in the US?

Guest:

Jezza Neumann, award-winning documentary filmmaker

Resources:

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
