'Born Poor' takes an in-depth look at child poverty in the US

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss 'Born Poor,' a Frontline documentary made over 14 years, that follows kids in three families who try to overcome poverty from childhood through their teen years to young adulthood.

Filmmakers follow Kaylie, Johnny, and Brittany across three chapters of their lives as they try to pursue their dreams while dealing with an economy where they face more obstacles than opportunities — and overcome the grinding poverty that shaped their childhoods.

“Changing the cycle that you were born into is very hard,” Kaylie observes.

Despite difficulty, loss and setbacks, Kaylie, Brittany and Johnny — now navigating parenthood themselves — refuse to give up on their pursuit of economic stability and an American dream that’s felt perpetually out of reach.

What happens when you grow up poor in the US?

Guest:

Jezza Neumann, award-winning documentary filmmaker

Resources: