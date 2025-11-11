Veterans say no to Trump, cuts, billionaires & troops on our streets

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking Veterans Day by discussing today's Vets Say No actions across the country.

Veterans say: "We are watching this administration ruthlessly attack our communities, and we will not stand by. We are saying no for our families, for our communities and for ourselves: no to cuts, no to troops being deployed in our streets, and no to billionaires bleeding our nation dry."

Guests:

Matt Gordon , Marine Corps veteran and activist

Zach Gonzalez, southwest regional coordinator for About Face Veterans Against the War and organizer with the Vets Say No actions

Vince Diajanich, president of the San Francisco Chapter of Veterans for Peace

Paul Cox, founder and secretary of the San Francisco Chapter of Veterans for Peace

Resources:

PBS: 5 reasons federal cuts are hitting veterans especially hard

The Guardian: VA doctors warn cuts, privatization threaten veterans’ healthcare

The Guardian: US Veterans agency lost thousands of ‘core’ medical staff under Trump, records show