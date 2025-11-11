© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Veterans say no to Trump, cuts, billionaires & troops on our streets

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published November 11, 2025 at 8:04 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking Veterans Day by discussing today's Vets Say No actions across the country.

Veterans say: "We are watching this administration ruthlessly attack our communities, and we will not stand by. We are saying no for our families, for our communities and for ourselves: no to cuts, no to troops being deployed in our streets, and no to billionaires bleeding our nation dry."

Guests:

Matt Gordon, Marine Corps veteran and activist

Zach Gonzalez, southwest regional coordinator for About Face Veterans Against the War and organizer with the Vets Say No actions

Vince Diajanich, president of the San Francisco Chapter of Veterans for Peace

Paul Cox, founder and secretary of the San Francisco Chapter of Veterans for Peace

Resources:

PBS: 5 reasons federal cuts are hitting veterans especially hard

The Guardian: VA doctors warn cuts, privatization threaten veterans’ healthcare

The Guardian: US Veterans agency lost thousands of ‘core’ medical staff under Trump, records show

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: 2025 Budget Impacts – House Bill Would Cut Assistance and Raise Costs for Veterans

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
