How US media covered Mamdani’s victory and progressive economic agenda

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of Zohran Mamdani's victory as New York City mayor. Mamdani centered his campaign on lowering the cost of living for working class New Yorkers.

During his victory speech, Mayor-elect Mamdani said: "Together, we will usher in a generation of change. And if we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves. After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power."

According to New York City’s Board of Elections, more than two million people voted in Tuesday's mayoral race, the largest turnout in more than 50 years.

Guests:

Whitney Curry Wimbish, staff writer at The American Prospect

Chris Lehmann, DC Bureau chief for The Nation, contributing editor at The Baffler, and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream

Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic

Resources:

The American Prospect: New Yorkers Say Yes to Mamdani, That’s Spelled M A M D A N I

The New Republic: How Zohran Mamdani Fixed the Mistakes That Cost Democrats in 2024

The Nation: Trump’s Approval Ratings Have Hit a New Low

