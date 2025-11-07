© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

How US media covered Mamdani’s victory and progressive economic agenda

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:10 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of Zohran Mamdani's victory as New York City mayor. Mamdani centered his campaign on lowering the cost of living for working class New Yorkers.

During his victory speech, Mayor-elect Mamdani said: "Together, we will usher in a generation of change. And if we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves. After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power."

According to New York City’s Board of Elections, more than two million people voted in Tuesday's mayoral race, the largest turnout in more than 50 years.

Guests:

Whitney Curry Wimbish, staff writer at The American Prospect

Chris Lehmann, DC Bureau chief for The Nation, contributing editor at The Baffler, and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream 

Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic 

Resources:

The American Prospect: New Yorkers Say Yes to Mamdani, That’s Spelled M A M D A N I

The New Republic: How Zohran Mamdani Fixed the Mistakes That Cost Democrats in 2024

The Nation: Trump’s Approval Ratings Have Hit a New Low

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
