A US teenager remains in an Israeli prison with no trial

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the case of Mohammed Ibrahim, a 16-year-old Palestinian-American who has been in a Israeli prison for more than eight months.

More than 300 Palestinian children remain in Israeli prisons, according to Defense for Children International–Palestine (DCIP). Nearly half are being held without charges.

In an interview with a DCIP lawyer, Mohammed described the harsh conditions he has faced since his detention began in February, including thin mattresses, cold cells and meagre meals. He said, “For breakfast, we are served just three tiny pieces of bread, along with a mere spoonful of labneh. At lunch, our portion is minimal, consisting of only half a small cup of undercooked, dry rice, a single sausage, and three small pieces of bread. Dinner is not provided, and we receive no fruit whatsoever.”

According to DCIP, Mohammed has lost a "considerable amount of weight" since his detention started more than eight months ago. He was 15 at the time.

Guest:

Resources:

