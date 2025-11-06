© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What's next for the Democratic Party after election night victories?

By Rose Aguilar
Published November 6, 2025 at 8:04 AM PST
Zohran Mamdani at a rally in New York City
Madison Swart
/
Zohran for NYC
Zohran Mamdani at a rally in New York City

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing election night results. Democrats were victorious across the board.

Californians overwhelmingly passed Prop 50. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won New York City's mayoral race with record turnout. Abigail Spanberger will become Virginia’s first female governor and Democrats will control the state’s executive branch. Democratic Congressmember Mikie Sherrill will be New Jersey's next Governor.

What's next for the Democratic Party?

Guest:

John Nichols, executive editor of The Nation

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar