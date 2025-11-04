Key elections held across the country as government shutdown continues

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Election Day as millions vote in important races across the country. From governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey to the mayor’s race in New York to California’s Prop 50 ballot measure, we explore how these elections – the first opportunity voters have had to respond to Trump since he retook the White House – stand to shape the 2026 midterms and the future of the Democratic Party.

Then, we turn to the government shutdown’s impact on SNAP, Head Start, heating assistance, and the overall struggle to make ends meet. After two federal judges ordered the Trump Administration to fund SNAP during the shutdown, they announced plans to send partial payments to the 42 million Americans who receive food stamps, leaving many low-income families uncertain as to how they will feed their families.

How will today's results reshape the national political landscape amidst a government shutdown with no end in sight? How will people continue to be impacted by the loss of essential federal aid?

Guests:

Irene Kao , executive director of Courage California

John Nichols , executive editor of The Nation

Andrew Cheyne , managing director of public policy for End Child Poverty CA

